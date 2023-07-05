Photos and clips of the flight have circulated freely online. Photo: Weibo
China puts advanced WS-15 engines through J-20 stealth fighter paces

  • Footage circulating online shows jet fitted with long-awaited domestic engines in test in Chengdu
  • Lack of censorship of posts amounts to quasi-official confirmation of maiden flight, analyst says

Minnie Chan

Updated: 9:22am, 5 Jul, 2023

