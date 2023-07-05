A Chinese military delegation’s recent visit to Britain and France for “strategy consultation” shows Beijing is making an effort to keep communication lines open with Europe in contrast to its lack of interest in talking with Washington, Chinese analysts said. The Chinese military delegation’s visit to the two European countries from June 24 to July 1 appeared to be the first of its kind since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year, a development that added more tension and concerns to China-EU relations. China’s defence ministry released a brief statement about the visit on the day it concluded but did not state who was in the Chinese delegations and offered few details of the issues discussed, which is rare compared with similar talks in the past. The statement said the Chinese side discussed with foreign participants “the development of bilateral defence relations, exchanged in-depth views on international and regional security issues of common concern” and added that “it enhanced mutual understanding and trust”. The ministry did not respond to a request for more information about the trip. A spokesperson for Britain’s Ministry of Defence said discussions covered issues including “the situation in Ukraine” and “the South China Sea and Taiwan”, according to a report by Reuters. The talks were during a defence strategic dialogue between the two countries hosted by Britain in London, the statement from the spokesperson said. European countries have shown a coordinated stance with the United States in pressuring China not to aid Russia’s war in Ukraine, while China insists it kept a neutral stance on the issues and vows to play a constructive role in mediating the crisis. The UK and France have sent warships into the contested South China Sea waterway in recent years, drawing ire from Beijing. Beijing was also angered when European nations showed public support for the self-ruled island Taiwan . UK security minister breaks with convention to ‘meet Taiwanese minister’ However, analysts said normal military communications would not be affected despite the tensions. “There are no substantial contradictions and direct military conflicts of interests (between Chinese and European militaries), so it is OK to talk,” said Hu Bo, a maritime strategy specialist at Peking University. The “defence strategy consultation” channels between China and Britain and China and France have lasted years, as part of important high-level military communications to enhance understanding and trust. On January 12 last year, the eighth round of “defence strategy consultation” between Britain and the Chinese military was conducted via video link and involved Lieutenant General Shao Yuanming, vice-chief of the Joint Staff Department under China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), who told during the meeting that relations between the two militaries were “generally stable”. A day later on January 13, the 16th round of China-France “defence strategy consultation” was conducted, also via video link, with Shao mentioning that the maintenance of communication during the Covid-19 pandemic showed “the positive attitude” by both sides towards developing military relations. Zhou Bo, a senior fellow at the Centre for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University, said China and the two militaries needed to restore people-to-people exchanges after the pandemic. “In the past, there were more various kinds of consultation mechanisms between China and the US, and some between China and European countries. There have not been that many activities during the pandemic … communication and exchanges need to be restored,” Zhou said. There was no more than a handshake between China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin during the Shangri La summit in Singapore last month. Li, who is under US sanction, refused to talk to Austin. How is the PLA learning from the Ukraine war? A drill gives clues: analysts Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he “repeatedly” raised the need for direct communication between the two countries’ militaries during his visit to China. “At this moment, China does not agree to move forward with that,” he told reporters during a press conference after he talked to Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.