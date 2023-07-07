Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses troops at the headquarters of the PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command in Nanjing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses troops at the headquarters of the PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command in Nanjing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s military
China /  Military

Chinese President Xi Jinping praises military branch central to keeping up pressure on Taiwan

  • Xi lauds PLA Eastern Theatre Command for ‘significant contributions’ in safeguarding China’s territorial sovereignty
  • Visit to headquarters comes ahead of presidential elections in Taiwan, where the front runner has pledged to ‘support the cross-strait status quo’

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 9:01am, 7 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses troops at the headquarters of the PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command in Nanjing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses troops at the headquarters of the PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command in Nanjing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE