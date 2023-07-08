Xi Jinping delivers a message to the troops from the Eastern Theatre Command. Photo: Xinhua
China’s military
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to military base puts concern over US intervention in Taiwan conflict in spotlight

  • Military analysts said Beijing is trying to prepare for the possibility that the US and possibly Japan would intervene in a cross-strait conflict
  • Xi warned the PLA that the country is facing an ‘increasingly unstable and uncertain’ security outlook

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 6:38pm, 8 Jul, 2023

