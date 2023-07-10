The joint drills are intended to strengthen military cooperation between China and Thailand and “maintain regional peace and stability”, according to Xinhua. Photo: Weibo
China and Thailand launch air combat drills as Beijing shores up military ties in Southeast Asia
- People’s Liberation Army fighters, bombers, early warning aircraft and ground-to-air missile installations take part in annual “Falcon Strike 2023”
- The exercise, first held in 2015, comes after China conducts first naval drill with Cambodia in March and trains with Singapore and Laos in May
