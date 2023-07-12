Chinese troops take part in an evacuation drill on an unidentified island off the east coast of Zhejiang province. Photo: CCTV
Chinese troops take part in an evacuation drill on an unidentified island off the east coast of Zhejiang province. Photo: CCTV
Chinese military tests evacuation skills to prepare for possible Taiwan conflict, analysts say

  • The drill focuses on transporting wounded soldiers from ‘medium- to long-distance islands’ using helicopters and drones
  • The exercise addresses weak link in China’s logistics support capabilities, observers say

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 12 Jul, 2023

