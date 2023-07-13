China’s Type 094A submarines can fire missiles that can reach the US mainland. Photo: AFP
China honours nuclear submarine unit and military equipment development department

  • First-class merit citations go to a unit overseeing the South China Sea and one whose responsibilities include manned space flight and weapons development
  • A brief announcement on state media did not provide the reason for the citations

Minnie Chan
Updated: 10:30pm, 13 Jul, 2023

