China and Russia have held regular joint military drills since 2002. Photo: Xinhua
China and Russia to hold joint military drill in strategic waters near Japan
- Moscow will send its air force and navy to the Sea of Japan, or East Sea, to take part in exercise to maintain security of key maritime corridors
- Defence experts say drills seen as a response to Washington’s attempts to work more closely with Tokyo and Seoul to prepare for possible Taiwan conflict
