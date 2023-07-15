China and Russia have held regular joint military drills since 2002. Photo: Xinhua
China and Russia to hold joint military drill in strategic waters near Japan

  • Moscow will send its air force and navy to the Sea of Japan, or East Sea, to take part in exercise to maintain security of key maritime corridors
  • Defence experts say drills seen as a response to Washington’s attempts to work more closely with Tokyo and Seoul to prepare for possible Taiwan conflict

Minnie Chan
Updated: 5:00pm, 15 Jul, 2023

China and Russia have held regular joint military drills since 2002. Photo: Xinhua
