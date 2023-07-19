Why US may have ‘sense of urgency’ to improve military ties with China

When veteran US diplomat and centenarian Henry Kissinger began a surprise visit to Beijing on Tuesday, China’s defence chief was the first official he met. The meeting with General Li Shangfu came as military ties between the two nations are strained by geopolitical tensions and sanctions – with Li himself on Washington’s sanctions list. It also followed rare talks at the Pentagon last week between Xie Feng, China’s ambassador to the US, and Ely Ratner, the US assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs. According to Lu Xiang, a researcher on US-China relations at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the US is likely to have a greater sense of urgency than China to resume military-to-military communications. Lu said that urgency came from the activities of the People’s Liberation Army near Taiwan, which have intensified since Nancy Pelosi visited the self-ruled island in August last year when she was US House speaker. Beijing – which claims Taiwan as its own and saw Pelosi’s trip as a violation of its sovereignty – retaliated by cutting off dialogue between military theatre command leaders and working meetings with the US defence ministry. Now, nearly every day, the PLA sends warplanes and ships near the island, forcing Taiwan’s military to scramble its aircraft in response. Most countries do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state, but many oppose any attempt by Beijing to change the status quo by force. “The US hopes to use military-to-military contact with China to try to get the PLA to cut back on its military activities near Taiwan,” Lu said. “That should explain its sense of urgency.” Washington has said Beijing refused talks between Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Li. The Chinese defence chief was sanctioned by the US government in 2018 after he helped China buy Su-35 fighter jets and equipment from Russia’s main arms exporter. The US earlier sanctioned Rosoboronexport for breaking an American law restricting weapons trade with Iran, North Korea and Syria. China has said the US declined to create the conditions needed for dialogue by not lifting the sanctions. Those sanctions do not bar Li from talking to Austin. House panel blasts US diplomacy push after Chinese balloon incident Washington has sent multiple officials to Beijing to push for a detente, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and presidential climate envoy John Kerry. Beijing is also talking to Washington to arrange a visit by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Kissinger, as national security adviser to then-president Richard Nixon, made a secret visit to China in 1971 that paved the way for normalised relations despite the ideological divides of the Cold War. He has visited China many times since then, including when he was US secretary of state. The US State Department said it had heard from Beijing about Kissinger’s planned trip to China when Blinken visited in June. It said Kissinger was in China under his own volition and was not acting on behalf of Washington. Zhou Bo, a senior fellow at Tsinghua University’s Centre for International Security and Strategy, said the meeting between Kissinger and Li would not be enough to improve military ties. “Kissinger could perhaps deliver some message,” said Zhou, a retired PLA senior colonel. “But I don’t think the meeting had much use for improving relations because China has made its position very clear. Be it through its defence or foreign ministry, China has been very firm on its position about lifting sanctions on Minister Li.” Zhou did not believe Washington would lift the sanctions. “But the US has no other way out, and I’m not sure what it plans to do.” Kissinger last met a senior Chinese defence official in 2019, when he discussed US-China military ties with General Xu Qiliang, who was vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission at the time.