Chinese defence producers may go shopping for Turkish companies during a defence fair next week in Istanbul. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China cautiously eyes defence production opportunities with Nato member Turkey
- Dozens of Chinese firms are set to attend International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul this month in bid to expand market share
- China could transfer coveted drone technology to Turkey, but defence officials remain wary over Ankara’s business track record
Chinese defence producers may go shopping for Turkish companies during a defence fair next week in Istanbul. Photo: Shutterstock Images