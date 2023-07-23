The PLA’s rocket force has played a major role in Beijing’s military drills targeting Taiwan in the past year. Photo: Xinhua
Military experts say PLA rolling out longer-range missiles near Taiwan
- According to report, mainland China’s military is replacing short-range weapons with the DF-17 and DF-26 to target the island and its allies
- The research is largely based on publicly available satellite images of Chinese rocket force bases
