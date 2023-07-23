The PLA’s rocket force has played a major role in Beijing’s military drills targeting Taiwan in the past year. Photo: Xinhua
The PLA’s rocket force has played a major role in Beijing’s military drills targeting Taiwan in the past year. Photo: Xinhua
China’s military
China /  Military

Military experts say PLA rolling out longer-range missiles near Taiwan

  • According to report, mainland China’s military is replacing short-range weapons with the DF-17 and DF-26 to target the island and its allies
  • The research is largely based on publicly available satellite images of Chinese rocket force bases

Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 8:00am, 23 Jul, 2023

