China’s J-10 fighter jets. The PLA sent dozens of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, towards Taiwan, the island’s defence ministry said on Saturday. Photo: AP
As Taiwan prepares for anti-invasion exercises, PLA sends dozens of warplanes towards the island
- The PLA sent 37 aircraft and 7 navy vessels around Taiwan between 6am on Friday and 6am on Saturday, Taiwan’s defence ministry said
- Taiwan is due to hold its annual Han Kuang exercise next week, during which its military will hold combat readiness drills for preventing an invasion
