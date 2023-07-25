Taiwan is holding the 39th edition of its annual Han Kuang Exercise. Photo: Handout / Military News Agency Taiwan
PLA sends 29 planes and ships near Taiwan as island holds annual Han Kuang military drills
- Combat drone crosses median line separating the island from mainland China as Taipei tests strength against full-scale attack
- The sorties add to concerns that Beijing is boosting operations in eastern Taiwan where defences are weaker
Taiwan is holding the 39th edition of its annual Han Kuang Exercise. Photo: Handout / Military News Agency Taiwan