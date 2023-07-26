While most of the changes AI will usher in are expected to be incremental and narrow, some could be revolutionary, according to a report by the Centre for a New American Security. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China relations
China /  Military

China’s military AI advances likely to raise risk of US conflict, could yield ‘revolutionary’ changes: report

  • Washington should take bold action to stem Beijing’s progress in AI for military purposes and negotiate risk reduction, says American think tank
  • But China said to face several obstacles in its quest for supremacy, including tech controls imposed by the US and its allies

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Washington

Updated: 6:58am, 26 Jul, 2023

