A fighter jet flies past the remnants of a large balloon falling into the Atlantic Ocean after it was shot down just off the coast of South Carolina on February 4, 2023. Photo: AP
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is featured in US congressional hearing about UFOs

  • Subcommittee chairman cites incident as an example of a lack of governmental transparency or preparedness concerning unidentified aerial phenomena
  • Several witnesses testify about experiences with possible UFO encounters and one, a former intelligence officer, says the US ‘absolutely’ possesses crashed spacecraft

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 6:30am, 27 Jul, 2023

