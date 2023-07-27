A fighter jet flies past the remnants of a large balloon falling into the Atlantic Ocean after it was shot down just off the coast of South Carolina on February 4, 2023. Photo: AP
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is featured in US congressional hearing about UFOs
- Subcommittee chairman cites incident as an example of a lack of governmental transparency or preparedness concerning unidentified aerial phenomena
- Several witnesses testify about experiences with possible UFO encounters and one, a former intelligence officer, says the US ‘absolutely’ possesses crashed spacecraft
