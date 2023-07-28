Members of the PLA Rocket Force pictured on parade in Beijing in 2019. Photo: AP
Members of the PLA Rocket Force pictured on parade in Beijing in 2019. Photo: AP
China’s military
China /  Military

Chinese anti-corruption investigators target top Rocket Force generals, sources say

  • PLA graft-busters are targeting the force’s current commander, Li Yuchao, and a past and present deputy, Zhang Zhenzhong and Liu Guangbin
  • The force plays a central role in maintaining and deploying nuclear warheads as well as Xi Jinping’s plans to strengthen the country’s deterrence capabilities

SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 12:00pm, 28 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the PLA Rocket Force pictured on parade in Beijing in 2019. Photo: AP
Members of the PLA Rocket Force pictured on parade in Beijing in 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE