Members of the PLA Rocket Force pictured on parade in Beijing in 2019. Photo: AP
Chinese anti-corruption investigators target top Rocket Force generals, sources say
- PLA graft-busters are targeting the force’s current commander, Li Yuchao, and a past and present deputy, Zhang Zhenzhong and Liu Guangbin
- The force plays a central role in maintaining and deploying nuclear warheads as well as Xi Jinping’s plans to strengthen the country’s deterrence capabilities
