Some encounters between the US and Chinese military go unreported, adding to the challenge of analysis, an observer says. Photo: Xinhua
‘Unreported’ US-China military encounters cloud risk assessment: analyst
- Incidents set to continue amid lack of direct communication, China’s ambitions and US reluctance to pull back, observers say
- PLA pilots are becoming ‘more proficient’ but operator error still a danger, they say
