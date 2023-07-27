Some encounters between the US and Chinese military go unreported, adding to the challenge of analysis, an observer says. Photo: Xinhua
US-China relations
China /  Military

‘Unreported’ US-China military encounters cloud risk assessment: analyst

  • Incidents set to continue amid lack of direct communication, China’s ambitions and US reluctance to pull back, observers say
  • PLA pilots are becoming ‘more proficient’ but operator error still a danger, they say

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Washington

Updated: 9:45pm, 27 Jul, 2023

