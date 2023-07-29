A Taiwanese C130 transport plane prepares to land at the Chihhang Base in eastern Taiwan, one of the sites of a large hangar protected by the mountains. Photo: CNA
A Taiwanese C130 transport plane prepares to land at the Chihhang Base in eastern Taiwan, one of the sites of a large hangar protected by the mountains. Photo: CNA
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwanese military’s plan to use mountain barrier as natural shield called into question as PLA expands presence to the east

  • The island’s military has long planned to shelter forces on the harder-to-attack east of the island in the event of a full-scale assault from the Chinese mainland
  • But one former commander says the PLA’s increasing shows of air and sea power off the east coast mean the island is vulnerable to being attacked in the rear

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 12:30pm, 29 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Taiwanese C130 transport plane prepares to land at the Chihhang Base in eastern Taiwan, one of the sites of a large hangar protected by the mountains. Photo: CNA
A Taiwanese C130 transport plane prepares to land at the Chihhang Base in eastern Taiwan, one of the sites of a large hangar protected by the mountains. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE