Chinese President Xi Jinping and Arab leaders pose for a group photo during the first China-Arab States summit in Riyadh in December. Photo: Reuters
China’s military
China, UAE set for joint air force training in military first, as Beijing forges closer Middle East ties

  • ‘Falcon Shield 2023’ joint exercises to take place in Xinjiang in August, Chinese defence ministry says
  • Brief statement on Monday does not mention size of Emirati contingent, the duration or scope of the drills

Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 5:22pm, 31 Jul, 2023

