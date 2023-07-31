Wang Houbin moves over from the navy to lead the force. Photo: Weibo
China’s military
China names General Wang Houbin as new PLA Rocket Force chief after former commanders snared in corruption scandal

  • An unusually sweeping shake-up will see the force responsible for the country’s nuclear arsenal get a new commander and political commissar at the same time
  • The force’s former head Li Yuchao and other senior commanders have been placed under investigation, according to military sources

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 7:22pm, 31 Jul, 2023

