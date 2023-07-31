Wang Houbin moves over from the navy to lead the force. Photo: Weibo
China names General Wang Houbin as new PLA Rocket Force chief after former commanders snared in corruption scandal
- An unusually sweeping shake-up will see the force responsible for the country’s nuclear arsenal get a new commander and political commissar at the same time
- The force’s former head Li Yuchao and other senior commanders have been placed under investigation, according to military sources
Wang Houbin moves over from the navy to lead the force. Photo: Weibo