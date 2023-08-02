US military experts say China’s navy is becoming leaner to better focus on its aircraft carrier forces. Photo: Xinhua
China’s aircraft carrier forces strengthened as navy shifts assets, US report says
- By the middle of this year, the PLA Navy had transferred most of its aviation units to the air force
- The realignment allows the Chinese navy to transition to a ‘more carrier-centric force’, according to US report
