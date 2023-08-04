An eight-episode series featuring the People’s Liberation Army is intended to depict the mainland Chinese military’s preparedness for an attack on Taiwan. Photo: CCTV
China’s military
China /  Military

Mainland China airs documentary signalling military preparation for Taiwan attack and willingness to sacrifice

  • Chasing Dreams programme marks PLA’s 96th anniversary with eight-part series showing readiness to fight ‘at any second’
  • A stealth fighter jet pilot and a navy frogman among PLA personnel shown pledging to lay their lives on the line for reunification

Liu Zhen
Updated: 5:58pm, 4 Aug, 2023

