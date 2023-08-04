Defence experts say China will continue to improve its ICBM technology, such as its DF-41 missiles, to upgrade its air, ground and sea-based nuclear delivery systems. Photo: Reuters
China’s rivals warn of nuclear build-up, but analysts say Beijing seeks quality over quantity
- PLA prioritises precision-strike capabilities and preventing interception over developing large numbers of warheads, defence experts say
- Japan’s defence ministry estimates China could quadruple its nukes to 1,500 warheads by 2035, mirroring Pentagon’s prediction
