Both the US House and Senate are focusing on China as they thrash out America’s military budget. Photo: Shutterstock
China remains in focus as US House and Senate shape Pentagon budget bill

  • Both chambers’ versions of the National Defence Authorisation Act are heavy with measures to counter China on Taiwan, technology, Indo-Pacific and influence
  • Both versions require assessments of military options in the event of a PLA attack on Taiwan, including a blockade of fuel to China

Bochen HanAmber Wang
Bochen Han and Amber Wang in Washington

Updated: 3:07am, 5 Aug, 2023

