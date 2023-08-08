Michael Studeman, former commander of the Pentagon’s Office of Naval Intelligence. Photo: US Navy
Ex-naval intelligence commander sees ‘dangerous trend’ in closed US-China communications
- Michael Studeman, former commander of Pentagon’s office of naval intelligence, says Beijing may ‘believe that if you have a hotline, that we’re more prone to risky behaviour’
- Comments come a year after Beijing suspended all military communication channels with US after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan
Michael Studeman, former commander of the Pentagon’s Office of Naval Intelligence. Photo: US Navy