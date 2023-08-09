“My dream is one day we are able to fully and independently protect our maritime rights and interests on our own ancestral sea,” Zhang was quoted as saying in an interview.

“Ancestral sea” is a common reference in Chinese state propaganda to the South China Sea, while the Hainan is part of the PLAN’s South Sea Fleet that oversees the region.

China claims most of the South China Sea while the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei all have overlapping claims.

Zhang said his 40,000-tonne vessel was a steel “mobile city on the sea and a fortress for naval combat”. He said it could host various forces, including helicopters, tanks, amphibious vehicles and other supplies on the high seas.

The Hainan, bearing the hull number 31, is the first type 075 amphibious assault ship commissioned in April 2021, followed by sister ships the Guangxi in December 2021 and the Anhui last year. At least one vessel has been observed under construction and four more are reportedly being planned.

The type 075 LHD has a 232-metre-long flat flight deck to operate six helicopters simultaneously. With huge hangar space inside, it is capable of carrying up to 30 helicopters, or 35 amphibious vehicles and three large air-cushioned landing craft, and nearly 1,000 marines.

The ship has a vehicle gate on each side, allowing the amphibious vehicles to easily drive in and out, according to Zhang.

The Hainan was declared combat ready in 2022 and reportedly trained in the South China Sea and the West Pacific this year.

When the Type 075 was first introduced, military observers believed that while the massive LHD was more than adequate to overwhelm any rival claimant of the South China Sea islands and reefs, it had more important roles in a potential Taiwan operation or as part of Beijing’s projection of power to distant lands.

“We must be able to fight on faraway oceans,” Zhang said. “We are also moving ever farther into the oceans to safeguard the various interests of our country and its people overseas.”

Zhang was among 13 Chinese military personnel praised by the central propaganda department and the military’s political work department as role models on July 31, the eve of the 96th anniversary of the founding the PLA.

The programme was broadcast at a time when disputes in the South China Sea have sparked fresh tensions between China and its neighbours.

The show was aired one day after a heated confrontation between the Chinese coastguard and a Filipino supply vessel near the Second Thomas Shoal, known in China as Renai Jiao, in the Spratly Islands, when the Chinese side used water cannons to warn off the Filipino vessel.

Manila summoned the Chinese ambassador to protest while Beijing defended its manoeuvre as “professional and restrained”.