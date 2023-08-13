In announcing new tech investment restrictions on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden declared “a national emergency”. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s quantum tech quest: ‘limited’ fallout expected from Biden’s investment curbs
- Quantum technology can help develop radar that can detect submarines and stealth aircraft and enable sensitive intelligence to be decrypted
- ‘Over time the US doesn’t want to find itself contributing military capabilities to China,’ Washington analyst says
In announcing new tech investment restrictions on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden declared “a national emergency”. Photo: Bloomberg