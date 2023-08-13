In announcing new tech investment restrictions on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden declared “a national emergency”. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China relations
China / Military

China’s quantum tech quest: ‘limited’ fallout expected from Biden’s investment curbs

  • Quantum technology can help develop radar that can detect submarines and stealth aircraft and enable sensitive intelligence to be decrypted
  • ‘Over time the US doesn’t want to find itself contributing military capabilities to China,’ Washington analyst says

Seong Hyeon Choi
Seong Hyeon Choi

Updated: 8:11pm, 13 Aug, 2023

