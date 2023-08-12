The Taiwanese fleet of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets will undergo service life extension, despite the move being called a waste of money. Photo: EPA-EFE
A ‘waste of money’? Taiwan to keep ageing Mirage jets in the air
- Island’s air force says it signed a US$4.8 million deal to extend the life of some of its Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets
- But some say the jets should be retired due to high maintenance costs and the difficulty in finding spare parts
