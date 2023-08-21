A Taiwanese sailor on the Tian Dan guided-missile frigate monitors the activities of the PLA’s Xuzhou frigate near Taiwan on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE/Taiwan Navy
China’s military
China /  Military

PLA drills around Taiwan after William Lai’s US trip seen as ‘more restrained’

  • Beijing was angered by vice-president’s New York and San Francisco stopovers last week, staging exercises as a ‘warning to Taiwan separatists’
  • But analysts say they did not match the size and scale of the drills that followed Tsai Ing-wen’s meetings with US officials in April and last August

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 10:00pm, 21 Aug, 2023

