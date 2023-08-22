Chinese soldiers learn how to keep their guns steady during training at a base in southwest China. Photo: AFP
China’s military academies enrol ‘record 17,000 high school graduates’ as youth joblessness soars

  • Total intake is the highest since 2017 and 2,000 more than last year, official military newspaper PLA Daily reports
  • Specialisations combining command and technical training introduced to satisfy ‘urgent need for new types of military talent’, report adds

Jack Lau
Updated: 6:23pm, 22 Aug, 2023

