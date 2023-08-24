Taiwan’s defence budget for next year includes US$4.1 billion to develop new weapons on the island. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan boosts defence budget to record US$19 billion amid PLA sabre-rattling
- Next year’s spending – which needs approval from the legislature – is up 4.6 per cent from 2023, Premier Chen Chien-jen says
- Much of it will go towards improving the island’s defences against growing threats from Beijing, according to military officials
Taiwan’s defence budget for next year includes US$4.1 billion to develop new weapons on the island. Photo: Reuters