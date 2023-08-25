Chinese President Xi Jinping (centre) listening to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Brics event on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Xi and Modi agree at Brics to prioritise de-escalation efforts at the Himalayan border
- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledge to direct negotiators to ‘intensify’ efforts on easing tensions along the Sino-Indian border
- The two nations have been unable to resolve issues stemming from the 2020 clash in the Galwan Valley that killed at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers
Chinese President Xi Jinping (centre) listening to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Brics event on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE