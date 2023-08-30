“[We must] do a good job in improving the quality of our weaponry … so we can win any battles, strengthen our combat ability, and protect the lives of our soldiers,” he was quoted as saying by official military paper PLA Daily.

“[We must] have a good and thorough understanding of the arduous and complex situation that we face in our struggle,” Zhang told top military personnel and defence-related officials meeting in Beijing earlier this week.

The CMC, chaired by President Xi Jinping, is the top decision-making and command body for the PLA.

Other top brass seen in footage of the meeting aired by state broadcaster CCTV included General Xu Xueqiang, head of the CMC’s Equipment Development Department overseeing weapons assessment and procurement; Zhang Kejian, director of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence, which helps the development of military and scientific technologies; as well as senior officers from the PLA’s five theatre commands and relevant civilian officials.

Zhang called on the military to focus its efforts “accurately and precisely, provide quality supplies that can meet our needs in any real battles and struggles, deepen rectification of quality controls of active supplies, spur the use of advanced technologies in [weapons] development … and promote generational upgrades of weapons”, the PLA Daily reported.

General Zhang Youxia (centre), flanked by General Xu Xueqiang (left) and Zhang Kejian at the meeting in Beijing. Source: CCTV

The two-day meeting from Monday came a month after a reshuffle of the PLA’s Rocket Force, which saw at least three of its senior officers placed under investigation for corruption.

Advertisement

The force is a key element of the PLA’s nuclear deterrence strategy and Beijing’s efforts to ramp up military pressure on Taiwan

Zhou Chenming, a researcher at the Beijing-based Yuan Wang military science and technology think tank, said Zhang’s remarks could be seen as part of the ongoing anti-corruption drive within the PLA.

“Due to a lack of transparency, the problem of corruption in the rocket force has become alarming, with a lot of illegal bidding operations being discovered,” Zhou said, in a reference to the unprecedented decision to appoint commanders with little missile operation experience to head the strategic force.

In a promotion ceremony last month, the CMC named Wang Houbin , the PLA Navy’s former deputy commander, as the new rocket force head, while Xu Xisheng from the Southern Theatre Command was named as its new political commissar.

They were promoted from the rank of lieutenant general to full general at the ceremony. Neither had served with the rocket force before.

Advertisement

Some analysts see the appointments as part of the PLA’s drive to improve its air, land and sea-based nuclear systems – the so-called nuclear triad – to ensure all combat wings can operate together.

Xi has in recent months reiterated orders for PLA top brass to renew their efforts to root out corruption as the Chinese military pursues its centenary goal of becoming a “world-class” fighting force by 2027, while warning of “dangerous storms” ahead.

02:28 ‘Preparing for war’: China revises military recruitment rules for the first time since 2001 ‘Preparing for war’: China revises military recruitment rules for the first time since 2001

On July 26, days before the shake-up, the Equipment Development Department had issued a public notice calling for reports on any corrupt procurement practices and possible crimes dating back to October 2017.

Advertisement

Ni Lexiong, professor of political science at the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, said the latest crackdown showed how determined Xi was to root out corruption within the military.

“[October] 2017 was a meaningful watershed in Xi’s anti-corruption campaign, as it was also the time he reiterated his warning to military commanders and cadres during the 19th Communist Party Congress – that he would not tolerate any corruption any more,” Ni said.

“The notice from the Equipment Development Department is a warning, as it will encourage whistle-blowers such as junior officers who work within the opaque system to report on their bosses, as they are the only persons who may know about such wrongdoings.”