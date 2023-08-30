Chinese general calls for ‘quality weapons’ so PLA can win any battle in ‘complex’ global situation
- General Zhang Youxia urges ‘thorough understanding’ of arduous situation facing PLA, in speech to military and other officials meeting in Beijing
- Call from Zhang, first vice-chair of China’s Central Military Commission headed by President Xi Jinping, comes a month after PLA Rocket Force shake-up
The CMC, chaired by President Xi Jinping, is the top decision-making and command body for the PLA.
“[We must] have a good and thorough understanding of the arduous and complex situation that we face in our struggle,” Zhang told top military personnel and defence-related officials meeting in Beijing earlier this week.
“[We must] do a good job in improving the quality of our weaponry … so we can win any battles, strengthen our combat ability, and protect the lives of our soldiers,” he was quoted as saying by official military paper PLA Daily.
Other top brass seen in footage of the meeting aired by state broadcaster CCTV included General Xu Xueqiang, head of the CMC’s Equipment Development Department overseeing weapons assessment and procurement; Zhang Kejian, director of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence, which helps the development of military and scientific technologies; as well as senior officers from the PLA’s five theatre commands and relevant civilian officials.
Zhang called on the military to focus its efforts “accurately and precisely, provide quality supplies that can meet our needs in any real battles and struggles, deepen rectification of quality controls of active supplies, spur the use of advanced technologies in [weapons] development … and promote generational upgrades of weapons”, the PLA Daily reported.
Zhou Chenming, a researcher at the Beijing-based Yuan Wang military science and technology think tank, said Zhang’s remarks could be seen as part of the ongoing anti-corruption drive within the PLA.
“Due to a lack of transparency, the problem of corruption in the rocket force has become alarming, with a lot of illegal bidding operations being discovered,” Zhou said, in a reference to the unprecedented decision to appoint commanders with little missile operation experience to head the strategic force.
Chinese anti-corruption probe targets top PLA Rocket Force generals: sources
They were promoted from the rank of lieutenant general to full general at the ceremony. Neither had served with the rocket force before.
Some analysts see the appointments as part of the PLA’s drive to improve its air, land and sea-based nuclear systems – the so-called nuclear triad – to ensure all combat wings can operate together.
Xi has in recent months reiterated orders for PLA top brass to renew their efforts to root out corruption as the Chinese military pursues its centenary goal of becoming a “world-class” fighting force by 2027, while warning of “dangerous storms” ahead.
On July 26, days before the shake-up, the Equipment Development Department had issued a public notice calling for reports on any corrupt procurement practices and possible crimes dating back to October 2017.
“[October] 2017 was a meaningful watershed in Xi’s anti-corruption campaign, as it was also the time he reiterated his warning to military commanders and cadres during the 19th Communist Party Congress – that he would not tolerate any corruption any more,” Ni said.
“The notice from the Equipment Development Department is a warning, as it will encourage whistle-blowers such as junior officers who work within the opaque system to report on their bosses, as they are the only persons who may know about such wrongdoings.”