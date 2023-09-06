China and Singapore continued joint military exercises as both Beijing and Washington stepped up military engagements with nations in the region.

In the fifth edition of the bilateral war games, launched in 2009, the PLA and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will carry out drills focused on urban counterterrorism operations.

The exercises come just days after Singapore hosted the US-led counterterrorism naval exercises “Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT)”, which involved 21 countries.