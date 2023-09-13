China’s military top brass called to front lines for ‘field research’ to fix rank-and-file problems
- PLA Daily tells senior officers to investigate day-to-day challenges of troops in what analysts say is part of larger anti-corruption drive
- Observers say it is also an effort to rebuild the army’s traditions and improve morale and combat readiness amid tough security challenges
It also said senior officers must hear directly from grass-roots soldiers instead of relying on information collected from second-hand sources.
“[Senior officers] must say no to formalism and bureaucracy, and follow a simple and frugal [work] style with a humble and prudent mindset in conducting investigation and research.”
Zhou Chenming, a researcher with the Beijing-based Yuan Wang military science and technology think tank, said the editorial largely promoted the down-to-earth work style championed by Xi, which emphasises a “close-to-the-people” approach.
A retired PLA officer said the push could be seen as part of Xi’s ongoing anti-graft campaign targeting the military.
“There is another stronger anti-graft storm hitting the army, as corruption is being uncovered through the investigations, but the most urgent issue is about improving combat readiness,” said the retired officer, who requested anonymity.
Ni Lexiong, a professor at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, said a close relationship between senior PLA officers and frontline soldiers would help the army “cultivate strong chemistry between teammates”, which was the PLA’s trump card in defeating the Kuomintang troops during the civil war.
“In Mao’s era, he wanted senior PLA cadres to work and live with grass-roots troops regularly, which really enhanced military morale. But this was basically abandoned during the Cultural Revolution,” Ni said.
“Superficial or window-dressing inspections won’t work. The Central Military Commission needs to establish a regular mechanism so the top brass will stay in the field with the frontline soldiers – just like their American counterparts do.”