“The joint training between the special warfare units of the two navies is of great significance to deepening the pragmatic and friendly cooperation between the two militaries and improving the actual combat training level of the troops,” said the commander of the Chinese joint training unit whose name was not revealed.

The opening ceremony of the “Blue Sword-2023” special warfare joint training was held at a naval brigade camp in Zhanjiang in Guangdong province in southern China on Monday, according to the Chinese military’s official newspaper, the PLA Daily.

“It is hoped that the participating officers and soldiers of both sides will learn from each other, cooperate closely, complete various training courses with high quality and continuously improve their joint action capabilities.”

Blue Sword-2023 focuses on overseas maritime counterterrorism operations and comprises three stages: basic training, professional training and comprehensive exercises.

Basic training and professional training involve shooting various weapons, rappelling from a helicopter, steering vessels, underwater searches and disposal of explosives, while the comprehensive exercise focuses on rescuing a hijacked merchant ship by a joint special operations unit of the Chinese and Saudi navies, as well as carrying out maritime assault rescue training.

It is the second time the Chinese and Saudi Arabian navies have held joint training and it is the first in four years. The two countries held Blue Sword-2019 in the Red Sea near King Faisal Naval Base in the western Saudi Arabian coastal city of Jeddah.

The exercises in 2019 were also focused on exchanging and developing experiences in “maritime terrorism and piracy”.

While timing of this week’s joint drill was announced in September, it comes amid escalating armed conflict between Israel and Palestine that began with surprise attacks against southern Israeli cities from Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared his country is in a state of war and the Israeli military has besieged the Gaza Strip. The death toll from both sides had reached more than 1,500 by Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas his country stood by Palestinians and was working to stop the conflict, according to the kingdom’s state news agency.

The United States has been mediating an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel which could see Washington granting Riyadh a defence treaty in exchange for the kingdom normalising relations with Israel.

In the face of US-China rivalry, Beijing has attempted to increase its foothold in the Middle East. In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties , with Beijing mediating the agreement between the two Middle Eastern powers.