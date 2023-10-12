Chinese President Xi Jinping visits aircraft maker supplying helicopters for PLA’s Taiwan sorties
- Xi visited Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation during an inspection tour of eastern Jiangxi province, Xinhua reports
- Changhe’s Z-8 and Z -10 attack helicopters have been reported to be part of PLA sorties into Taiwan’s air defence zone over the past three years
Xi stopped at the Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation on Wednesday as he toured the cities of Jingdezhen and Shangrao in Jiangxi province, a Xinhua report published on Thursday said.
Other stops on his inspection visit included a historic pottery protection district, a wetland park and village, the report said.
Changhe, set up 54 years ago, mainly makes and distributes helicopters and related parts. It also provides aircraft testing and maintenance services, according to its official website.
It also highlights its attack helicopters and drones, including the Z-8, Z-10 and Z-11 military helicopters, as well as civil aviation aircraft including the AC313, AC311 and AC310.
Changhe has delivered close to 1,000 aircraft, the website says. Changhe aircraft have been part of important missions and marches, including parades and celebrations, providing security for the Beijing Winter Olympics last year and international rescue missions, it adds.
The Z-8 and Z -10 attack helicopters have been part of PLA sorties into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone reported by the island’s defence ministry over the past three years, as Beijing ramps up military pressure on Taipei.
Xi – who started a historic third term in March – arrived for his tour of Jiangxi on Tuesday.
He began in the city of Jiujiang, on the southern shores of the Yangtze, where he visited the Yangtze River National Cultural Park and a local sub-branch of Sinopec. He inspected shoreline restoration and the petrochemical giant’s transformation and efforts towards green development.
This was Xi’s third visit to Jiangxi since he first came to power in 2012.
In 2016, Xi visited Jinggangshan to pay his respects at the graves of revolutionary martyrs, and in 2019 he visited the starting point of the Long March in Yudu county.