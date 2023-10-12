A US reconnaissance aircraft passed through the Taiwan Strait for the first time in three months on Thursday, a flight the Chinese military said it had watched closely.

Army Colonel Shi Yi, a spokesman for China’s Eastern Theatre Command, announced that the passage through the Taiwan Strait by the United States P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft was “publicly hyped”, and that the PLA had sent fighter aircraft to monitor its activities.

“The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army organised fighter planes to monitor the passage of US aircraft and dealt with them in accordance with laws and regulations,” Shi said.

“Troops in the theatre remain on high alert at all times and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability.”