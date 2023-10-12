South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Taiwan
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said a P-8A Poseidon transited the Taiwan Strait via international airspace on Thursday. It comes three months after a US P-8A passed through the strait during PLA exercises. Photo: Handout
ChinaMilitary

US Navy reconnaissance plane passes through Taiwan Strait, closely watched by Chinese jets

  • US Navy’s 7th Fleet says P-8A Poseidon transited strait via international airspace on Thursday
  • PLA sent fighter aircraft to monitor its activities, says Eastern Theatre Command spokesman
Taiwan
Seong Hyeon Choi
Seong Hyeon Choi
Why you can trust SCMP
A US reconnaissance aircraft passed through the Taiwan Strait for the first time in three months on Thursday, a flight the Chinese military said it had watched closely.

Army Colonel Shi Yi, a spokesman for China’s Eastern Theatre Command, announced that the passage through the Taiwan Strait by the United States P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft was “publicly hyped”, and that the PLA had sent fighter aircraft to monitor its activities.

“The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army organised fighter planes to monitor the passage of US aircraft and dealt with them in accordance with laws and regulations,” Shi said.

03:15

Taiwan holds nuclear emergency drill as mainland Chinese planes enter island’s air defence zone

Taiwan holds nuclear emergency drill as mainland Chinese planes enter island’s air defence zone

“Troops in the theatre remain on high alert at all times and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability.”

Earlier, the US Navy’s 7th Fleet released a statement that the P-8A Poseidon transited the Taiwan Strait via international airspace on Thursday, saying its operations were within international law, upholding “the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations”.

“The aircraft’s transit of the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows,” the statement said.

Chinese navy looks to big data to give it an edge

A US P-8A Poseidon previously flew over the disputed waterway in July as China was conducting increased military activities near the Taiwan Strait. At the time, the PLA deployed more than 30 warplanes, such as J-16 and Su-30 fighters, as well as a number of warships on each day of the exercise.
Beijing considers Taiwan an integral part of its territory to be brought under its control – by force if necessary. While Washington does not recognise the self-ruled island as independent, it is committed to supporting its defence.

The recent military tension between Washington and Beijing has driven the increasing presence of US and Chinese weapons systems in the region.

The nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrived at South Korea’s southeastern port of Busan on Thursday after taking part in a trilateral exercise with South Korean and Japanese warships in waters near Jeju off the Korean peninsula on Monday and Tuesday.

05:22

Why the South China Sea dispute remains one of the region’s most pressing issues

Why the South China Sea dispute remains one of the region’s most pressing issues

Last month, the US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson and Canada’s HMCS Ottawa had conducted a “routine” transit through the Taiwan Strait as a second joint mission between the two militaries after their first in June.

In response, Chinese aircraft carrier the Shandong sailed across the strait to just 60 nautical miles (111km) off Taiwan just a few days after the US-Canada joint operations.
Post