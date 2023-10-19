A vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), Zhang is the first senior military officer to host a foreign guest since Li last did so on August 29.

The previously delayed diplomatic meeting was held just days before the country’s top legislative body begins its bimonthly meeting on Friday. The gathering of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee will approve personnel appointments and dismissals, according to an agenda made public, which offers a window for a possible change of defence minister.

The NPC meeting comes just days before China’s flagship regional security talks – the Xiangshan Forum , a three-day event held at the end of October – which observers believe could signal a major thaw in US-China military communications, as well as see the debut of a new defence minister. China’s defence chief would usually host the Xiangshan Forum, giving a keynote speech and meeting delegates.

Zhang, China’s No 2 military official, met Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Milos Vucevic on Tuesday in Beijing, according to a readout published on China’s defence ministry’s website on Wednesday.

03:48 Security tight in Chinese capital as foreign leaders arrive for Belt and Road Forum in Beijing Security tight in Chinese capital as foreign leaders arrive for Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

“China places great importance on the military relationship between China and Serbia, and will maintain close contact with the Serbian side, strengthen strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, and promote the continuous advancement of the military relationship between the two countries,” Zhang was quoted as saying in the readout.

Vucevic, who accompanied Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the belt and road summit, agreed to elevate the bilateral military relationship, according to the readout.

03:45 China, US offer competing security visions for Asia-Pacific at security forum China, US offer competing security visions for Asia-Pacific at security forum

Zhang’s meeting with the defence minister of Serbia, which China called an “ironclad friend”, was the only defence-related talks among the dozens of meetings held during the forum.

Delegations from more than 40 countries will attend this year’s Xiangshan Forum, which is themed “common security and lasting peace”, according to defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian. It will be the first in-person gathering of the event in four years, following the lifting of China’s strict Covid-19 restrictions at the start of the year.

Li was last seen in public during a China-Africa security forum in Beijing at the end of August.

Li has been absent from high-level political gatherings, including the recent belt and road forum, and a Politburo study session in September. During a media briefing in late September, Wu sidestepped a question on whether Li was still China’s defence minister.