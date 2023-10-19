Did China’s top general just signal a restart in Beijing’s military diplomacy?
- Zhang Youxia, China’s most senior military officer, met Serbia’s defence chief in a sign the country’s military diplomacy could be normalising
- Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu disappeared from public view almost two months ago
A vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), Zhang is the first senior military officer to host a foreign guest since Li last did so on August 29.
The previously delayed diplomatic meeting was held just days before the country’s top legislative body begins its bimonthly meeting on Friday. The gathering of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee will approve personnel appointments and dismissals, according to an agenda made public, which offers a window for a possible change of defence minister.
Zhang, China’s No 2 military official, met Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Milos Vucevic on Tuesday in Beijing, according to a readout published on China’s defence ministry’s website on Wednesday.
“China places great importance on the military relationship between China and Serbia, and will maintain close contact with the Serbian side, strengthen strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, and promote the continuous advancement of the military relationship between the two countries,” Zhang was quoted as saying in the readout.
Vucevic, who accompanied Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the belt and road summit, agreed to elevate the bilateral military relationship, according to the readout.
Zhang’s meeting with the defence minister of Serbia, which China called an “ironclad friend”, was the only defence-related talks among the dozens of meetings held during the forum.
Delegations from more than 40 countries will attend this year’s Xiangshan Forum, which is themed “common security and lasting peace”, according to defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian. It will be the first in-person gathering of the event in four years, following the lifting of China’s strict Covid-19 restrictions at the start of the year.
Li was last seen in public during a China-Africa security forum in Beijing at the end of August.
Li has been absent from high-level political gatherings, including the recent belt and road forum, and a Politburo study session in September. During a media briefing in late September, Wu sidestepped a question on whether Li was still China’s defence minister.