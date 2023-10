Up to six Chinese warships have been operating in the Middle East over the past week, according to reports.

The 44th naval escort task force has been involved in routine operations in the area since May and last week spent several days on a visit to Oman, including a joint exercise with the country’s navy, according to the Chinese defence ministry website.

The task force left the capital Muscat on Saturday, en route for an unspecified destination, state media reported.

During the visit, Chinese commanders met Omani military officials and visited military institutions, while sailors from both countries toured each other’s shops. They also organised a basketball game, according to the state news agency Xinhua.