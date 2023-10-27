US lawmakers question Navy over bureaucratic delays for Taiwan weapons

A US congressional committee questioned the US Navy on Thursday over what it called “alarming delays” in weapons deliveries to Taiwan, asking why production sometimes languished for months or years after purchasing deals were signed.

Time was running out to deter military action by mainland China toward democratic self-governing Taiwan , which China claims as its own territory, congressman Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House of Representatives’ select committee on China, along with congressman Young Kim, said in the letter to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro.

“Bureaucratic delays within the Navy are impeding the timely production and delivery of key weapons to Taiwan – including critical anti-ship missiles – and undermining efforts to prevent war,” the lawmakers wrote.

They highlighted the need for anti-ship Harpoon and SLAM-ER missiles, both of which the United States agreed years ago to sell to Taiwan.

It took until April 2023 for the Navy to enter a contract for production of 400 ground-launched Harpoon missiles to Taiwan, the lawmakers wrote, noting that was two-and-a-half years after the defence department’s October 2020 announcement of the sale to Taiwan of the weapons. That risked putting delivery beyond 2027, the year US officials say is China’s target date to be ready to conduct an invasion.