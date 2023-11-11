Japan, a security ally of the US, maintains close ties with Taiwan – which was a Japanese colony from 1895 to 1945 – though it recognises Beijing diplomatically.

“It’s important for Japan to signal early that it would be in this fight – as I think it would inevitably be,” Pottinger said via video link during the 2023 Taipei Security Dialogue, organised by the Institute for National Defence and Security Research, a government think tank.

Former US deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, noting that “deterrence is cheaper than war”, told the forum on Wednesday that Japan and other American allies should engage in “collective deterrence” against any aggression from Beijing.

The idea that “a Taiwan contingency is a Japan contingency” – meaning Japan would likely get involved if the island is attacked by the People’s Liberation Army – has gained more attention in recent years. But officially, Japan has not explicitly stated that it would help defend Taiwan if a conflict does break out, to avoid provoking Beijing.

Pottinger said Japan should make its stand clear as a way to deter Beijing from attacking the self-ruled island, and given that Tokyo is a security ally of Washington.

“So rather than to lose the deterrent value of Japan’s participation in the war by keeping hidden its intentions, I think Japan should do more to state its intentions now – that it would be there to counter and defeat Chinese aggression,” he said.

Describing Japan as a “major swing state in this situation”, the former adviser to Donald Trump lauded Tokyo for taking steps to improve its military capabilities.

He said Japan was like another US Navy Seventh Fleet – which is headquartered in Yokosuka in the Japanese prefecture of Kanagawa – or another major US Air Force equivalent.

“In fact, Japan has the largest air force of F-35 [fighters] outside of the United States. They have a very formidable submarine force and all kinds of other capabilities that they’re bringing,” Pottinger said, suggesting that Japan would be able to carry out “deterrence by denial” against Beijing.

He said pledges made by President Joe Biden to defend Taiwan in a potential cross-strait conflict were in line with the strategy of “deterrence by denial”.

Biden has made such remarks four times since he took office in 2021, though each time his pledges have been walked back by the White House.

Pottinger said Taiwan must also “build a more formidable military deterrence” against Beijing.

“This deterrence strategy in capability must be built with close coordination, of course, with other regional democracies, including the United States, Japan, Australia and also the Philippines and South Korea.”

Beijing, which regards Taiwan as its territory, has vowed to bring the island under mainland Chinese control, by force if necessary. Japan and the United States, like most countries, do not recognise the island as an independent state but are opposed to any unilateral change of the cross-strait status quo.

Yasuhiro Matsuda, an international politics professor at the University of Tokyo, told the security forum that the “possibility of Japan directly defending Taiwan is zero”.

“Japan has no law justifying the defence of Taiwan,” he said at the gathering, which was attended by dozens of prominent academics and former US officials including Michele Flournoy, who was undersecretary of defence for policy, and John Whitley, former acting secretary of the army.

Matsuda said that while many Japanese saw a Taiwan contingency as a Japan contingency, the country “is legally, politically and physically unable to supply arms and ammunition to Taiwan”.

Under the Japanese constitution, establishing a military or solving external conflicts through violence is prohibited. It can have a self-defence force that is permitted to use only the minimum necessary force to defend the territory and population of Japan.

Matsuda said deploying Japan’s Self-Defence Forces was more of a legal issue than a strategic one.

He said that in a Taiwan contingency, there were three situations that could allow the Self-Defence Forces to get involved: if there was “a significant impact on the peace and security of Japan and its surrounding areas”; if the country’s “existence” was affected when Japan-based American forces were under attack; and if there was a direct “armed attack” on Japan.

But he said if Beijing attacked Taiwan, the US would be expected to support the island “in some way”, and Japan’s Self-Defence Forces would in turn provide support for its security ally, the US.

Matsuda said Japan’s Self-Defence Forces were “extremely vulnerable to ballistic missile attacks and lack the ability to counter-attack” and the country needed to “significantly strengthen” its defence capabilities.

He said that could be an important part of deterring a possible attack by Beijing.

“That’s why Japan has decided to double the defence budget in five years. Likewise, it is important that Taiwan do the same regardless of which political party comes to power,” Matsuda said.