South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
China’s military
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Rebel groups in northern Myanmar have been mounting coordinated attacks on various government targets. Photo: X/ @kokang0123
ChinaMilitary

Chinese military urges ceasefire in Myanmar’s civil conflict as rebel group claims border trading point

  • PLA Daily says Beijing is determined to protect border security after armed group announces seizure of border crossing from junta
  • China is holding four days of live-fire drills in Yunnan province near frontier with the Southeast Asian country
China’s military
Kawala Xie
Kawala Xie
Why you can trust SCMP
China’s military mouthpiece called for an immediate ceasefire in Myanmar’s widening civil conflict as an armed ethnic group reportedly claimed control of a border trading point on the weekend.

In an editorial published on Sunday, PLA Daily said China was determined to safeguard border security.

“Maintaining the security and stability of the China-Myanmar border is the common aspiration and well-being of the two peoples,” it said.

“China pays close attention to the relevant conflicts in northern Myanmar and urges relevant parties to immediately cease fire and engage in peaceful dialogue to avoid escalation of the situation.”

China starts live-fire drills with Myanmar in security test as junta, rebels clash

On Saturday, the People’s Liberation Army started four days of live-fire drills at various points in Yunnan province along its border with Myanmar.

The drills – the first since 2017 – have been seen by some observers as a message to both Myanmar’s junta government and the armed groups to reduce tensions, as concerns mount over safety of Chinese assets and residents in the area.

Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for the junta government, confirmed to Myanmese media on Saturday that China informed it about the exercises, which he said were “regular” and to “promote stability and peace” in the border region.

The junta is facing its toughest armed challenge since coming to power three years ago.

Northern rebel groups are mounting coordinated attacks on various government targets. On Saturday one of those groups, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), claimed to have taken control of a major trading point in Muse district of Myanmar, a border town with China, according to The Kokang, a media outlet affiliated with the group.

A video posted on The Kokang’s Facebook page showed an MNDAA flag being raised at the border trade zone at Kyin San Kyawt.

02:44

Myanmar junta pardons ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, ex-president Win Myint after postponing polls

Myanmar junta pardons ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, ex-president Win Myint after postponing polls

Myanmar’s state-owned media reported that the military’s opponents had used drones to drop bombs on vehicles in Muse on Thursday, destroying 120 vehicles, according to Agence France-Presse.

There have been confirmed Chinese casualties and reports of damage on the Chinese side of the border since the conflict broke out in October.

China does not officially recognise the junta government but has maintained good relations with the administration and repeatedly insisted that it would not interfere in Myanmar’s internal affairs.

Visiting Myanmar earlier this month, assistant foreign minister Nong Rong called for stronger measures to protect Chinese interests in the country.

4