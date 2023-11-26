“China pays close attention to the relevant conflicts in northern Myanmar and urges relevant parties to immediately cease fire and engage in peaceful dialogue to avoid escalation of the situation.”

In an editorial published on Sunday, PLA Daily said China was determined to safeguard border security.

The drills – the first since 2017 – have been seen by some observers as a message to both Myanmar’s junta government and the armed groups to reduce tensions, as concerns mount over safety of Chinese assets and residents in the area.

Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for the junta government, confirmed to Myanmese media on Saturday that China informed it about the exercises, which he said were “regular” and to “promote stability and peace” in the border region.

The junta is facing its toughest armed challenge since coming to power three years ago.

Northern rebel groups are mounting coordinated attacks on various government targets. On Saturday one of those groups, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), claimed to have taken control of a major trading point in Muse district of Myanmar, a border town with China, according to The Kokang, a media outlet affiliated with the group.

A video posted on The Kokang’s Facebook page showed an MNDAA flag being raised at the border trade zone at Kyin San Kyawt.

Myanmar’s state-owned media reported that the military’s opponents had used drones to drop bombs on vehicles in Muse on Thursday, destroying 120 vehicles, according to Agence France-Presse.

There have been confirmed Chinese casualties and reports of damage on the Chinese side of the border since the conflict broke out in October.

China does not officially recognise the junta government but has maintained good relations with the administration and repeatedly insisted that it would not interfere in Myanmar’s internal affairs.

Visiting Myanmar earlier this month, assistant foreign minister Nong Rong called for stronger measures to protect Chinese interests in the country.