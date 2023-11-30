“According to the consensus reached between the two heads of state, the two countries will resume, on the basis of equality and respect, high-level military-to-military communication, the China-US Defence Policy Coordination Talks, and the China-US Military Maritime Consultative Agreement meetings, and conduct telephone conversations between theatre commanders,” Wu said.

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, the ministry spokesman, said during a press briefing on Thursday that the defence authorities of the two countries were communicating and coordinating to resume military-to-military communication “on the basis of equality and respect”.

“China values the military-to-military relationship with the US. The Chinese military stands ready to work with its US counterpart to … promote a sound and steady China-US military-to-military relationship.”

In a press briefing last month, Wu said “communication requires sincerity and dialogue should have a bottom line” and urged Washington to “earnestly respect China’s core interests”.

Wu said in the Thursday briefing that Xi and Biden discussed and agreed on more than 20 deliverables in various areas, which “pointed the way and drew a blueprint for the sound, steady and sustained growth of China-US relations”.

Wu also said Beijing was willing to cooperate to regulate and strengthen military use and governance of artificial intelligence (AI), calling for the countries to “adopt a prudent and responsible attitude towards the research, development and application of AI technologies in the military field”.

“China is opposed to using AI advantages to undermine the sovereignty of other countries,” Wu said.

“The Chinese side is ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with different parties, build consensus on regulating military use of AI [and] avoid the misuse, abuse and malicious use of relevant weapon systems.”

AI has emerged as a key area of competition between the US and China as both powers seek to establish leadership over setting global rules and standards for the technology’s military applications.

During last month’s Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Xi proposed the Global AI Governance Initiative to promote the “healthy, orderly and safe” development of the technology.

Biden said during the meeting with Xi that AI was a “global challenge” that demanded the joint efforts of the two countries. The two leaders also agreed to restrict the use of artificial intelligence in autonomous weaponry, such as drones, and in the control and deployment of nuclear warheads.

However, Wu warned against US military aid and activities near its shores.

Regarding reports that Taiwan plans to purchase six retired US military combat ships and build missile sites, Wu said Taiwan’s government was “relying on the United States and seeking independence” and turning the self-ruled island into a “weapons arsenal”.

“This is pushing Taiwan into the abyss of disaster and will definitely bring huge harm to the Taiwanese people,” Wu said.

“Taiwan’s security depends on the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, and relying on a few US-made weapons is simply unreliable.”

He also said Beijing “firmly opposes” Washington’s interference and support for the Philippines’ resupply mission to the Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, warning that “history has proved many times that US intervention will only make the situation worse”.