A China coastguard boat at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
China’s military says US combat ship illegally entered territorial waters in South China Sea

  • ‘The US seriously undermined regional peace and stability,’ said a spokesperson for China’s Southern Theatre of Operations in a statement
  • The spokesperson also said the US deliberately disrupted the South China Sea and seriously violated China’s sovereignty
Reuters
Reuters
China’s military on Monday said a US combat ship illegally entered waters adjacent to the Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed South China Sea atoll.

“The US seriously undermined regional peace and stability,” said a spokesperson for China’s Southern Theatre of Operations in a statement.

The spokesperson also said the US deliberately disrupted the South China Sea and seriously violated China’s sovereignty.

