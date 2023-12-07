China military official warns of ‘erroneous ideological trends’ spreading in PLA

Chen Zuosong, director of the political work department for the Southern Theatre Command Air Force, made the remarks in a long article in Study Times, the Central Party School’s official newspaper, on Wednesday.

“Thoughts and sentiments in our country’s society are becoming increasingly active and complex. The changes in information technology have brought an increasing number of variables and hidden dangers to the ideological field,” Chen wrote.

“Hostile forces have increased cognitive penetration and destruction, and various erroneous ideological trends and arguments have … spread into military camps.”

Chen – from the military command that oversees the South China Sea – also called for troops to be guided to oppose such ideas.

The rare remarks from a senior military official come as Beijing has been on high alert for “ideological infiltration” by Western nations – activities that President Xi Jinping has said “have not ceased for a moment”.

Xi, who also heads the party’s Central Military Commission, has set a target for the PLA to become a “world-class” military by the middle of the century.

During a military inspection earlier this year, Xi said the PLA must “dare to fight” and improve training at a time of increased instability and uncertainty over security.

In Wednesday’s article Chen said the military should take a “broad view of the trend of informatisation and the intelligent military revolution, recognising the times and trends of ‘the West is strong and the East is weak; the East is rising and the West is declining’”.

He said the military should be patient and confident, and loyal to both the party and Xi.

The senior official also said the military should “make good use of the presence of the enemy in reality and major tasks” to actively train troops, and foster an attitude of being willing to fight.

In recent years, China’s military has stepped up its sabre-rattling around self-ruled Taiwan . Beijing sees Taiwan as part of its territory and has not renounced the use of force to take control of the island.

Tensions have also been rising in the South China Sea, where the Pentagon in October said it had seen an increase in “ coercive and risky ” behaviour by Chinese aircraft.

Chen said the PLA should improve its publicity skills by speaking in an “acceptable” way to the outside world to give a “true and comprehensive” image of the Chinese military.