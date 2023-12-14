The joint chiefs’s statement said that while the planes had not violated South Korean airspace, the aircraft stayed within the air defence zone for 17 minutes, entering from the north and flying southeast before leaving.

The South Korean joint chiefs of staff said two Chinese and four Russian aircraft had entered the air defence zone in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, without notice.

South Korea said it had scrambled its fighter jets in response to an incursion into its air defence identification zone on Thursday.

“Our military identified Chinese and Russian military aircraft before they entered the [air defence zone], and deployed air force fighter jets to take tactical measures to prepare for contingency situations,” the statement added.

The Chinese foreign ministry said China’s air activity was in line with international law.

“As I understand it, I believe it is a routine and normal flight activity conducted by Chinese military aircraft in international waters,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

“It is not something to criticise, and it is also in line with international law.”

The South Koreans said that once the aircraft had left, they contacted Beijing through a direct military communications channel to protest about the planes entering without giving notice.

However, they added that Seoul could not contact Russia because the two countries have not established a military communications channel.

An air defence identification zone is not territorial airspace, but countries can set them up to call on foreign planes entering the area to identify themselves to prevent accidental clashes.

It is the first time in six months that Chinese and Russian military planes have entered the South Korean zone.

China and Russia have been sending warplanes towards the east of the air defence zone once or twice a year for joint drills since 2019.

Warplanes from the two countries previously passed through the zone in May and November last year.

Beijing has never sent prior notification to Seoul about the movements of its military aircraft.

The relationship between China and Russia has become increasingly close in recent years, including between the two countries’ militaries.

In July, they conducted a joint drill in the Sea of Japan, focusing on “maintaining the security of strategic maritime corridors”.