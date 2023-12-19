Taiwan sets prison terms and fines for spying on its military bases
- New law lists unauthorised activities around defence facilities and the penalties they will incur
- Opposition legislators raise concerns that military buffs could be caught in the net
Anybody found making unauthorised surveys or measurements, taking pictures or videos, or engaging in any other reconnaissance activities inside a base could now face up to three years in prison.
Those who do so outside a military base will face a fine of up to NT$150,000 (US$4,780), according to the new law governing military base security.
Soldiers on duty, including commanders, officers, and sentry guards, will be authorised to use weapons and other means to shoot down or disable drones flying over a military base if the devices pose security risks.
While people trespassing on military bases can be fined up to NT$200,000, those bringing cameras, recording machines, measuring tools, guns, knives, and other items that could affect the safety of the bases can be fined up to NT$50,000 if they refuse to leave their equipment at the depository.
Those caught stealing, damaging or using other illicit methods to sabotage important military facilities with the intent of endangering the island’s security face up to 10 years in jail plus a fine of up to NT$50 million.
“The regulations establish the legal basis for the military to keep its bases and facilities secure,” the island’s defence ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry has long handled base and facility security issues under a government administrative decree but critics say it is not tight enough to deal with Beijing’s increased spying efforts.
Beijing views Taiwan as a wayward province that must be taken in control, by force if necessary.
Like most countries, the United States, the island’s informal ally and biggest arms supplier, does not recognise Taiwan as an independent state but is opposed to any unilateral change of the cross-strait status quo by force.
When the law comes into force, people in Taiwan will be barred from taking pictures or videos of military facilities, including those used for military training and exercises, if they create a security risk for the island.
The restriction has raised concerns that it could snare military enthusiasts photographing or filming fighter jets or other weapons during military drills and other activities.
“While we support the law, there is a concern that the rights of the public, especially those of military fans, could be exploited by the new legislation,” said Lee Te-wei, a legislator from the main opposition Kuomintang party.
Chiu Chen-yuan, a legislator of the smaller opposition Taiwan People’s Party, also said the law could easily lead to the criminalisation of military enthusiasts who post online the movements of Taiwanese warplanes and communication between the pilots and control towers.
In response, the island’s defence ministry said it would set rules for the public to follow.