Taiwan sets prison terms and fines for spying on its military bases

Anybody found making unauthorised surveys or measurements, taking pictures or videos, or engaging in any other reconnaissance activities inside a base could now face up to three years in prison.

Those who do so outside a military base will face a fine of up to NT$150,000 (US$4,780), according to the new law governing military base security.

Soldiers on duty, including commanders, officers, and sentry guards, will be authorised to use weapons and other means to shoot down or disable drones flying over a military base if the devices pose security risks.

While people trespassing on military bases can be fined up to NT$200,000, those bringing cameras, recording machines, measuring tools, guns, knives, and other items that could affect the safety of the bases can be fined up to NT$50,000 if they refuse to leave their equipment at the depository.