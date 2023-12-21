Chinese and Russian military officials vow to boost ‘strategic coordination’

The Chinese defence ministry did not give details of the officials who took part in the meeting.

In a statement, the ministry said the officials had an “in-depth exchange of views on the international and regional security situation and relations between the two militaries”.

It was the 22nd round of “strategic consultations” between the Chinese and Russian militaries. No statement was released after the last round of talks in 2019.

The previous round was held in Beijing in 2018 and was co-hosted by Major General Shao Yuanming, deputy chief of the Chinese Central Military Commission’s Joint Staff Department, and Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy, chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. They were also pictured at the 2019 meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua

The latest military talks were held as Beijing and Moscow have been deepening their ties.

Also on Wednesday, China’s president met Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing. Xi said that maintaining and developing good China-Russia relations was a “ strategic choice ” made by both sides based on their fundamental interests.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin described the neighbouring countries as comprehensive strategic partners in the new era. He said high-level communications were “necessary for the healthy and stable development of China-Russia relations”.

“Next year, China and Russia will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and launch the China-Russia Cultural Year,” Wang said. “We look forward to deepening bilateral cooperation through dialogue and communication on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results.”

Last week, Chinese and Russian warplanes including strategic bombers and fighter jets conducted a joint air patrol over the Sea of Japan, or East Sea. South Korea and Japan said they had scrambled fighter jets in response.

Russia’s defence ministry said the patrol was part of a military cooperation plan between the two countries. It said the two sides were operating in accordance with international law, the patrol was not directed at third countries, and there had been “no violations of the airspace of other countries”.