Chinese and Russian military officials vow to boost ‘strategic coordination’
- Two sides discussed the international and regional security situation during talks in Beijing, China’s defence ministry says
- It follows joint air patrol over Sea of Japan, or East Sea, last week and comes as Beijing and Moscow are deepening ties
In a statement, the ministry said the officials had an “in-depth exchange of views on the international and regional security situation and relations between the two militaries”.
The Chinese defence ministry did not give details of the officials who took part in the meeting.
It was the 22nd round of “strategic consultations” between the Chinese and Russian militaries. No statement was released after the last round of talks in 2019.
The previous round was held in Beijing in 2018 and was co-hosted by Major General Shao Yuanming, deputy chief of the Chinese Central Military Commission’s Joint Staff Department, and Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy, chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. They were also pictured at the 2019 meeting.
The latest military talks were held as Beijing and Moscow have been deepening their ties.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin described the neighbouring countries as comprehensive strategic partners in the new era. He said high-level communications were “necessary for the healthy and stable development of China-Russia relations”.
“Next year, China and Russia will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and launch the China-Russia Cultural Year,” Wang said. “We look forward to deepening bilateral cooperation through dialogue and communication on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results.”
Russia’s defence ministry said the patrol was part of a military cooperation plan between the two countries. It said the two sides were operating in accordance with international law, the patrol was not directed at third countries, and there had been “no violations of the airspace of other countries”.