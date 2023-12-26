China names submariner Hu Zhongming as top PLA Navy commander

It was the first time Hu had been referred to as the navy’s top officer.

Wang Wenquan, political commissar of the Southern Theatre Command, was also promoted to admiral, replacing Wang Jianwu.

The appointments were approved by President Xi Jinping, who also heads the Central Military Commission, which oversees the PLA.

Hu joined the PLA in 1979 and captained a submarine. Mainland media reported that he had extensive experience at sea, having taken part in the navy’s first global mission and numerous exercises.

Hu’s submarine detachment was awarded a rare first-class merit in 2013. Huanqiu.com, the website of nationalist tabloid Global Times, said it could be a nuclear submarine unit.

Little else has been said publicly about the unit except that Hu avoided a serious accident during a test run of an unspecified “new type of submarine”, according to a 2008 report by Beijing-based China Youth Daily.

Hu’s previous positions include deputy chief of staff of the navy, deputy commander of the Northern Theatre Command and commander of the theatre’s navy. He was chief of naval staff for two years before Monday’s confirmation of the new role.

Beijing has not disclosed the fate of Hu’s predecessor, Dong Jun, but state broadcaster CCTV showed Dong also attending the promotion ceremony and sitting in the front row.

The appearance suggests that Dong, a long-serving navy general, is still in active service and likely to take on a new position as well.

China’s naval power has grown significantly in recent years, with Beijing aiming to have at least six aircraft carrier battle groups in service by 2035.

The navy also plays an important diplomatic role, making more overseas port calls in recent years.

The PLA has three major fleets. The South Sea Fleet has significantly increased its presence in the South China Sea, where China’s sovereignty claims overlap with those of several other Southeast Asian countries.

The East Sea Fleet would play a major role in conflicts involving Taiwan or Japan. Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that must eventually be reunited with mainland China – by force if necessary. Most countries, including the United States, do not see Taiwan as an independent state but many are opposed to a change of the status quo by force.

The North Sea Fleet takes part regularly in joint drills with Russian forces, including in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.

China’s military leadership has undergone several changes this year.

Former defence minister Li Shangfu was abruptly removed from his post and expelled from the Central Military Commission in October.

Beijing gave no reason for the move, and the position of defence minister has remained vacant since.